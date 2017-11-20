IGP Commends Police, Others For Peaceful Anambra Election

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has commended personnel of the police and other security agencies deployed to Anambra State to ensure adequate security during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Mr Idris gave the commendation in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, on Monday in Abuja, a day after Governor Willie Obiano was declared the winner of the election.

“The IGP extols the high-level professionalism, politeness, firmness and unbiased conducts of the police personnel, before, during and after the election,” the police spokesman said.

“The Nigeria Police Force equally appreciates the law-abiding attitude and peaceful conduct of the good people of Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election monitors/observers, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the media, and other critical stakeholders for a good working relationship with the security personnel deployed for the election.

“The good disposition and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by most of the political parties in the election which doused fear and tensions during the election is gratifying and highly commendable,” he added.

The police boss further commended all police personnel deployed for the election for their personal sacrifice, collective patriotism, and commitment to ensuring that the election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace.

He said the impressive performance of the police personnel to ensure a successful election was a clear testimony of the capability of the force in its renewed commitment to continue to adhere to International Best Practices in the conduct of elections.

The IGP said the police would continue to sustain the security successes recorded in previous elections for the conduct of subsequent polls in Nigeria.