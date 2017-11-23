Tupac’s Death Certificate, Bob Dylan’s Handwritten Lyrics Up For Sale

An on-line auction offering over 1,100 celebrity memorabilia kicked off on Wednesday, including many unique items linked to late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Offered by online auction site GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, the top lots include the rapper’s original death certificate from when he was murdered in 1996.

“We think it’s very important because of the mystery surrounding his death,” said Peter Siegel, president of Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house, displaying Shakur’s original 1986 death certificate.

It also includes several dozens of letters that Shakur wrote while in prison, to a friend turned love interest named Simi Chouhan.

The letters, each an individual lot, come with an envelope and were written during his time at the Clinton Correctional Facility, where he was serving time on sexual abuse charges.

Other top lots include a human skull signed by surrealist artist Salvador Dali, a collection of Madonna’s first known nude photographs, and handwritten lyrics of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan that the music legend wrote on a piece of paper in 2010, decades after the release of the song.

The estimated price of the lots vary between several hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars and interested buyers can place their bid on the website until December 1.

Reuters