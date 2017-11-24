Davido Releases New Video #LikeDat

Barely few weeks after the release of FIA, Hip-pop artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has unveiled yet another single titled Like Dat.

The singer popularly referred to as Omo Baba Olowo who appears to be ending this year on a high note despite being surrounded by controversy of his friend’s death today release video of the new song titled, “Like Dat”.

The colourful video, directed by DAPS harmoniously reveals Davido’s life of luxury

Using his Twitter handle on Friday, November 24, Davido announced release of the song.



