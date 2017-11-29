We Will Bring All Nigerians Stranded In Libya Back Home – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the illegal migration of Nigerians declaring that all Nigerians stranded in Libya and other parts of the world will be brought home and rehabilitated.

The President, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Tuesday night in Abidjan while addressing Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Shehu in the statement released on Wednesday said Buhari also vowed to reduce the number of Nigerians heading for Europe illegally through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea by providing basic social amenities such as education, healthcare, and food security at home.

READ ALSO: Buhari Writes Senate, Requests Confirmation Of CCB Nominees

The statement revealed further that the President, in an interactive session with members of the Nigerian Community in Cote D’ Ivoire, on the margins of the 5th AU-EU Summit, President Buhari said all necessary steps will be taken to stem the tide of illegal migration by Nigerians.

Buhari, also reacting to the report of the death 26 Nigerians in Mediterranean sea said it is very difficult to know the origin of the people who died, while attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, because of lack of documentation.

“When it was announced that 26 Nigerians died recently in the Mediterranean before they proved that they were all Nigerians they buried them.

“But the evidence I have from the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, (Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa) is that only three of them were identified as Nigerians. But I’ll not be surprised if the majority of them were Nigerians.”

The President then advised Nigerians in Cote D’ Ivoire to be good ambassadors in their host country, warning that the Embassy will not hesitate to repatriate those who tarnish the image of the country abroad.