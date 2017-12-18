Why We Suspended Nationwide Strike – PENGASSAN

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has explained the rationale behind the decision to suspend its nationwide strike.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the General Secretary of the union, Mr Lumumba Okugbawa, shortly after a press conference in Abuja.

Okugbawa said PENGASSAN had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government, following the allegations of the anti-union attitude of some companies, as well as the intimidation and dismissal of some of its members.

He said the union, however, suspended the industrial action after the intervention of the Federal Government and the reversal of the decision by the companies.

Read full statement below;

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) issued a seven (7) day ultimatum which expired on Sunday, December 17, 2017, with respect to anti-union posture of indigenous companies and marginal field operators, including Neconde which transferred employees at will and inconsiderably, sacked and intimidated union members.

Despite all entreaties by the association, the management of Neconde was recalcitrant and adamant. As a matter of fact, the union directed its members across zones to embark on a nationwide strike.

Going by the aforementioned, the Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, engaged both the leadership of PENGASSAN and the Neconde management.

The Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, representatives of the NNPC, and representatives of other government agencies were also in attendance.

Neconde management agreed to unconditionally recall the sacked staff and take steps to allow their employees to be members of the union.

It was also agreed at the meeting that the resolutions reached will be reviewed after three months to determine the adherence of Neconde management to the details of the resolution.

The meeting also resolved to address the anti-union posture of other indigenous companies and their abuse of court processes to stall the resolution of issues, including Specialty Drilling Fluid (SDF), CETCO, Century Energy, Oil Data Services, Frontier Oil, Universal Energy, Mobil Producing Nigeria and Fugro by the third week of January 2018, to avert a full-blown industrial crisis and ensure that they abide by the Nigeria Constitution, extant labour laws and ILO conventions.

In view of the above and in the spirit of the yuletide, on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) of PENGASSAN, the Central Working Committee (CWC) hereby suspends the nationwide strike with immediate effect and all members are to resume normal duties immediately.

We commend Nigerians for their understanding and continue to promise to act in a morally justified way that will enhance the dignity of labour and reduce unemployment in the country.