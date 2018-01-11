Be Your Brothers’ Keeper, IGP Tells Nasarawa Residents

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has called on all residents in Nasarawa to be their brothers’ keeper.

IGP Idris made this known when he held a meeting with stakeholders in Lafia, the state capital.

He also urged the participants to be factual in their submissions.

In attendance were representatives from Fulani and Tiv, Traditional Rulers, State Service Chiefs.

The Chairman of Awe Local Government Area, Hudu Tafida, suggested improved security and surveillance at the borders to prevent the movement of miscreants who have been misconstrued to be militiamen.

He said that over 18,000 IDPS are taking refuge in over 10 camps in Awe LGAs.

He debunks the allegation of Governor Samuel Ortom, that Militiamen are harboured in Tunga village of Awe LGA.