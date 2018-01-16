Reps To Investigate NIA Over Allegedly Missing $44m

The House of Representatives has on Tuesday mandated its committee on national security and intelligence to investigate reports of $44 million allegedly missing from the vaults of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The sponsor of the motion which led to this resolution, Rep. Douye Diri, observed that this latest report is coming too soon after over $43million of the same agency were discovered in a block of flats in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Further Details Shortly…