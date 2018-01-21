Simi Celebrates As Mum Remarries

Talented singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye popularly known as Simi, is full of excitement as her mother, Jedidiah Ogunleye now Mrs Akinsola, tied the knot with the love of her life.

The ‘Joromi’ crooner who is the last child Ms Jedidiah was the maid of honour at the marriage ceremony which took place on Saturday at Daystar Christian Centre.

Ms Ogunleye who is well over 50 years old, had announced plans of her marriage in a testimony she shared at the church during its New Year’s Eve service, with the congregation cheering with excitement.

According to her, as an usher, she would always see happy couples in church and always desired same for herself ever since she became widowed.

She also noted that her daughter (Simi) had often teased about going to other churches to find her match as Daystar is known to be a church for youths. But in a miraculous way she said, God brought the man of her dreams her way.

The wedding was well attended by close friends and family, as well as Senior pastors of Daystar Christian Centre, Nike and Sam Adeyemi, who also wished the newlyweds marital bliss in heartwarming post on Instagram.