Music Couple Adekunle Gold And Simi Welcome Twin Babies

Renowned Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, also known as Adekunle Gold, has announced that he and his wife, Simi, have welcomed their twin babies.

The singer posted about the goodnews via his Snapchat story on Wednesday.

“Asked God for another child and he blessed me double,” she wrote.

Although, the gender of the babies haven’t been revealed, the news drew congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues alike.

In December, Simi shared a clip on Instagram, and captioned it, “From my baby, for my babies.”

READ ALSO: Music Power Couple Adekunle Gold And Simi Celebrate New Home

In the video, she appeared in a baby bump, hinting that their next child was on the way.

The arrival of their babies comes weeks after Simi’s post featuring a snippet from Adekunle Gold’s newly-released music video titled “My Love is the Same”.

Adekunle Gold and Simi married in 2019 after years of friendship and musical collaboration.

Early in their careers, both of them were formerly signed to X3M Music and have remained one of Nigeria’s most celebrated high-profile music power couples.

Their first child named Adejare Kosoko, popularly known as Deja was born on May 2020.