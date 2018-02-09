Obaseki Pledges N10m For Family Of Driver Allegedly Killed By Police

oThe Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, promised a N10 million education trust fund for the two children of a taxi driver who was allegedly killed by a police officer on Tuesday.

He made this position known on Friday when he visited the family of the deceased at Urora community, in Benin City.

Mr Obaseki said the visit was to assure the relatives that the government of Edo state shared in their grief.

The deceased (Mr David Okoniba) was allegedly killed following an argument with a police officer who was said to have asked for a N500 bribe instead of N100 which he was offering.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Channels Television, while arguing, the driver was alighted from the vehicle and the policeman allegedly pushed him and he was hit and killed by a truck.

The officers were said to have escaped afterwards.

The governor, however, promised that those culpable in the killing will be brought to book.

“I am here today to get the details of what happened. Listening to you, I am heartbroken. I can feel your pain and appreciate your pain and anger. I want to assure the family that the case will not be swept under the carpet.

“It will be followed to a logical conclusion as a reputable retired Judge of Edo State High Court, Justice Olubo has been selected to head the panel of enquiry which will investigate what truly happened on the said date of the incident that led to the death and consequent fracas between the youths and the police,” he said.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the family, Mrs Aremu Roseline, expressed appreciation to the governor and the state for the visit to the family, noting that the presence of the governor has given them hope for justice.