Kudos, Knocks As Buhari Appoints Keyamo As Campaign Spokesman

Oluchi Ibrahim-Anikoh  
Updated April 17, 2018

Keyamo

 

News that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has been appointed as the spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign organisation, attracted mixed reactions on Tuesday.

Mr Keyamo broke the news via his Twitter handle earlier in the day.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, signed the appointment letter and made a copy available to journalists.

Many Nigerians took to the social media to react to the development, which comes exactly 304 days to the general elections.

While some Nigerians expressed the belief that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria would do well in his new job,  others feel otherwise.



