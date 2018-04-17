Kudos, Knocks As Buhari Appoints Keyamo As Campaign Spokesman

News that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has been appointed as the spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign organisation, attracted mixed reactions on Tuesday.

Mr Keyamo broke the news via his Twitter handle earlier in the day.

With this letter below👇, I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much later. pic.twitter.com/VxRZcI9Jdo — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 17, 2018

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, signed the appointment letter and made a copy available to journalists.

Many Nigerians took to the social media to react to the development, which comes exactly 304 days to the general elections.

While some Nigerians expressed the belief that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria would do well in his new job, others feel otherwise.

@fkeyamo please do this job as if your life depend on it,let’s take our country back from this monster corruption. Nigeria can be that desirable country to stand shoulder high with powerful nations, Buhari can raise the bar of accountability. — Olufaithy 3455 (@adisaomobale) April 17, 2018

Well deserved. Now the campaign is taking shape. Let me see how you @bukolasaraki will come and manipulate anything. It’s #PMBAgain — #NigeriaWillBeGreat (@amenahuruemu) April 17, 2018

No appointment had excited me like this yours. I am confident you will effectively fill this communication gap that had clouded the achievements of PMB, giving acclaimed looters the avenue to still be vocal. Congratulations and success. — Gabriel Abhulimen (@GAbhulimen) April 17, 2018

Yeah, he has REALLY been accountable to us so far. We need to keep raising the bar — Temmie (@temmiloluwa_) April 17, 2018

Which bar are you people talking about, is it Ojez bar or Bar Enclave — Imonbhio D Brother (@I_hav_a_broda) April 17, 2018

I thought Baba just told Theresa May yesterday that he doesn’t have elections on his mind…Just security and the economy.

😂😂😂 — Kayode! (@kayode_AJ) April 17, 2018

Some people don’t get sarcasm — Temmie (@temmiloluwa_) April 17, 2018

He ‘can’ raise the bar of accountability? What he hasn’t done in 3 years, never again… — Oluwaseun Jibowu (@j_oluseun) April 17, 2018

Ohh. That was your motive all the while? We already knew though so this news is stale. The rest of us have been appointed the spokespersons of the Nigerians. We will see who will prevail. — Nkem4eva (@nwaegbe_nkem) April 17, 2018

dat was y you have been supporting APC with all your energy despite their atrocities. defending the government for your selfish interest.God help Nigeria. — George (@oyigoga247) April 17, 2018

Which atrocity? Since when did defending good deeds become selfish? — Buhari’s sister🇳🇬 (@DaminaboEric) April 17, 2018

Congratulations!!!!! We should rally round this amiable president because nefarious, self centered individuals that brought us to the present predicament are using looted state resources in their Arsenal to return us to dark Era.. #NoalternativetoBuhari — OGUNDELE Idowu (@iaogundele) April 17, 2018