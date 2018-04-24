Suspected Herdsmen Kill 11 Worshipers, Two Priests In Benue Church

Suspected armed herdsmen have killed no fewer than 13 people including two Catholic priests in Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The armed men reportedly stormed the St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church, during an early morning mass on Tuesday, killing the priests and 11 others.

The Bishop of St Murray hospital Makurdi where the corpses were deposited confirmed to Channels Television that 13 bodies have so far been recovered.

The attack comes barely four days after the murder of 10 persons by suspected herdsmen in Guma Local Council.

Many innocent persons were killed during the attack which started on Friday night and lasted until the early hours of the next day.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who is said to be out in the field, is yet to confirm the attack.