Police Arrest Man, 70, For Defiling 13-year-old Girl In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 70-year-old man, Adefuye Emmanuel Teslim, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at Parapete area of Ago – Iwoye on April 22, 2018.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from Mariam Kareem, the mother of the victim who reported that her daughter was lured into an apartment by the suspect where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

”She complained further that the suspect threatened to kill the girl if she ever tells anybody about her experience with him. But the girl who was feeling pains later informed her mother, consequence upon which the mother reported the case to the Police at Ago-Iwoye Division,” he said

The DPO, Ade Adedoyin, then led detectives to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested. The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical examination and the result confirmed that the girl was sexually abused.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has since ordered the case to be transferred to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.