PDP Asks Presidency To Stop Benue Killings

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has asked the Presidency to stop the continued killings Benue State.

In a statement on Wednesday by his media Adviser Ike Abonyi, he asked the Federal Government to arrest the situation on time before it degenerates into a national crisis.

Secondus noted that the killings in the state and other parts of the country since the New Year’s Day were no longer bearable and have raised a lot of concerns about the future of the nation.

“From whichever angle you are witnessing what is happening in this country, one thing is agreeable that this country is sliding dangerously. Nigerians and the global community have continued to watch as all the tenets of democracy are being eroded,” he claimed in the statement.

The PDP National Chairman, however, alleged that the tension in the land was being created to carry out the agenda of abusing democratic process ahead of the 2019 elections.

He also cautioned the security operatives that as professionals, they should bear in mind always the words of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt that, “Patriotism means to stand with the country. It does not mean to stand with the President.”

Secondus asked the military to come up with similar operations like the Python Dance and Crocodile Smile in the South-east and South-south regions, to tackle the killings in Benue and other states in the North-central region.

He further condoled with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and the Catholic Church in Nigeria over killing if two priests and 17 other worshippers of St Ignatius Quashi Catholic Church in the state.

Barely after the church attack in the state, suspected armed herdsmen invaded Ali Agundu and Tsav council wards of Guma Government Area (LGA) of the state, killing 16 persons.

According to the Chairman of Guma LGA, Mr Anthony Shawon, the separate attacks were carried out simultaneously on both settlements in the earlier hours of Wednesday.