UPDATED: Oyo House Of Assembly Speaker Dies At 47

Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo, is dead.

Some members of the House of Assembly confirmed this to Channels Television, on Friday and expressed shock over the news of the death.

The cause of his death is, however, yet to be ascertained.

His body is currently being taken to the morgue.

Adeyemo died at the age of 47.

He was born in 1971 in Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State as the first child of his family. He attended primary school education at IMG, Oke Ado, Ibadan and Celestial Church High School, Oke Ado, Ibadan for his secondary school education.

Adeyemo before his demise had two university first degrees, one from the University of Port Harcourt and the other from the University of Ibadan.