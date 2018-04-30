Ekweremadu Describes Explosion At Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leader’s Home As ‘Evil’

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has described the explosion at the residence of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo in Ukehe, Enugu state as ugly, evil and outrageous.

He condemned the action referring to it as a dastardly act, noting that it is an unusual development in the South East and “we will not accept it”.

In a statement by his spokesman, Uche Anichukwu, Senator Ekweremadu said, I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that the culprits and masterminds are brought to book immediately”.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday is believed to have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device.

This was after some unidentified person threw the explosive device into the building.

The police in the state, however, confirmed the attack, noting that no life was lost in the incident.

The Enugu State Command Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed has promised to unmask those behind the attack.