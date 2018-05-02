BON General Assembly Holds In Lagos

Updated May 2, 2018

Happening Now: BON General Assembly Holds In Lagos

 

The 69th General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) is ongoing in Lagos State.

The meeting, which has the theme ‘The Role Of The Media In The Nigerian Electoral Process’, is taking place in the Lekki area of the state.

BON Chairman and CEO, Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh, delivered the welcome address at the meeting.

Also present are the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule, who is representing Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, among other dignitaries.

Watch here:



