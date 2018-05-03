Channels Kids Cup: Lagos Preliminaries Draw Ceremony Holds Friday

The draw ceremony for Season 10 of the Channels International Kids Cup, Lagos preliminaries will be done on Friday, May 4.

During the event which will take place at the Channels TV Headquarters in Lagos by 10:00am, the 32 schools cleared by the technical committee will be paired into two groups and compete from two centres in a knock-out format.

A group of 16 schools will play at Campos Square Mini Stadium in Lagos Island while the other will be at the Isheri Mini Stadium in Isheri Olowora.

The last two schools standing from each centre will represent Lagos State at the International finals.

Meanwhile, pupils of Green Haven Montessori School, Isheri North have intensified preparations ahead of the Lagos preliminaries.

Three times in a week, the players engage in drills and workouts that will keep them fit for the competition.

The school won their first match last year and crashed out after losing to Troika School via penalties.

One of the players, Favour Adedolapo, told Channels Television that he believes his team will do better this year.

Adedolapo said, ‘’We tried our best last year, but unfortunately, we lost on penalties to Troika School. This time around, we are prepared for any school. We have been training hard, our dream is to bring the trophy to our school.’’

The Lagos preliminaries will kick off on Monday, May 7, and run till May 11.

Complete List Of 32 Shortlisted Schools

X-Planter Primary School, Ikorodu

Salaudeen Nursery And Primary School, Ikorodu

Agboyi Primary School, Ketu

Abina Omololu Primary School, Surulere

Jude’s Private School, Festac Town

Methodist Nur. & Primary School

Infant Jesus Primary School, Ajegunle

Oke Ifako Primary School, Gbagada

Green Haven Montessori School, Isheri North

Akoka Primary School, Akoka

Straightgate School, Magodo

Zummuratul Islamiya Primary School, Ikorodu

Gem Private School, Omole Phase One

Army Children School, Abule-Egba

Maryland Convent Primary School, Maryland

Lagos State Model Primary School, Badore

Naowa Primary School, Ikeja Military Cantonment

Donmen Schools, Ajegunle

Community Primary School, Imota, Ikorodu

Innercity Mission Primary School, Oregun Ikeja

Bols International School, Ipaja

Troika School, Lekki

Bernadette Schools, Ipaja

Oke Isagun Primary School, Alimosho

St Paul Catholic Primary School, Apapa Road

United Native Of Africa Primary School (Una), Ikorodu

Islamic Model Primary School, Mushin

Eunifrance School, Ikorodu

Mainland Model Primary School, Mushin

Supreme Education Foundation Schools, Magodo

Paul’s Anglican School, Lagos Island

Oye Primary School, Mushin.