Nine-Year-Old Saxophonist Serenades Players, Spectators At Channels Kid’s Cup Final

As season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup reached a thrilling conclusion today, there were many high points.

One of the standout moments was the performance by a nine-year-old girl, Temilayo Abodunrin.

The talented saxophonist thrilled the players and spectators with a beautiful solo performance during which she gave her touch to some of the greatest hits of all times.

Her rendition of Michael Jackson’s We Are The World and Bob Marley’s One Love drew great applaud from the excited audience.

At the end of her performance, some of the spectators saluted her magic with a standing ovation.

READ ALSO: Channels Kids Cup: Samfra School Win Third Place Match

Meanwhile, Lagos State has promised to engage Timilayo Abodunrin in all its activities.

See more photos below…