Banham Primary School Rivers Win Channels Kids Cup
Banham Primary School from Rivers State have won the 2019 Channels Kids Cup.
They beat their Kwara Counterparts, Adetunji Primary School, 1- 0 to emerge winners of this year’s competition.
Following series of activities at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, both schools had emerged as the finalists on Saturday.
In third place was Samfra School from Lagos who beat their Benin Republic counterpart, Ecole Eveil.
