BON Inaugurates Hall Of Fame To Honour Broadcast Icons

For the first time in the history of broadcasting in Nigeria, a hall of fame has been inaugurated for those who have contributed immensely to the growth of the industry.

The initiative, which is the brainchild of the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria and Chairman/CEO Channels Media Group, John Momoh, is supported by the broadcasters group, a platform of veteran broadcasters, who worked painstakingly to come up with the list.

Renowned broadcaster and convener of the group, Osaze Iyamu explaining the purpose behind the recognition said 15 persons were inducted after receiving over 120 nominations.

“The hall of fame is recognition for achievers in the broadcast industry. It should have come a long time ago. We announced 15 inductees into the Broadcasters hall of fame out of the over 120 nominations that were made.

“The first female face on television in Africa, Anike Agbaje Williams. The first face (a man), Kunle Olasope, Late Right Reverend Victor Badejo, who was the first Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Isola Folorunso, First Sports Commentator, Abba Zoru, who was responsible for the development of broadcasting largely in the North, Suleiman Takuma among others.

“That’s just a few of the names, quite a number of people made that list,” he said.

See images and profile of some of the inductees below…