Disagreement Trails Outcome Of Imo APC Ward Congress

Divergent reactions have trailed the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Imo State.

While some members insisted that there was no congress in the state, others said the Congress was held and successful despite some challenges referred to as ‘family affair.’

Secretary of the party in Imo State, Obioma Ireagwu who led other ward chairmen told journalists on Monday that there was no congress.

He said this was due to the disappearance of one of the Congress Committee member with materials for the Congress. He then called on the National body of the party to schedule a new date for the Ward congress in Imo state.

“It is worthy to note that on the 5th of May 2018 a day scheduled for the ward congress of our great party, our supporters and members trooped out enmasse to vote their desired aspirants but news reaching us after waiting for long is that a member of the congress committee from Abuja absconded with materials, therefore there was no congress in the state.

“We want to call on the national body to as a matter of urgency fix a new date to conduct the Congress in the state,” Ireagwu said.

Meanwhile, some other members of the party maintained that the Congress was peaceful, free and fair. They called on the National body of the party to disregard any other information from any quarters.

APC Chairman in the state, Hilary Eke expressed delight over the outcome of the Congress. He said despite some challenges, which he promised will be resolved, the Congress was successful.

“The outcome of ward congress last Saturday was peaceful and devoid of rancour. Even though there are one or two hiccups somewhere, as a family affair, it will be definitely resolved, ours is to use this medium to inform the general public that the Congress was peaceful and disregard any other information emanating from anywhere,” Eke said.