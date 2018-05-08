Olujimi Steps Down For Adeyeye In Ekiti PDP Primaries

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South in the National Assembly, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, has stepped down for the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dayo Adeyeye, in the ongoing primary election of the party in Ekiti State.

Following Senator Olujimi’s withdrawal from the race on Tuesday, Adeyeye, who is also a former Minister of Works, is left to compete with the third aspirant and present deputy governor of the state, Kolapo Ishola.

READ ALSO: Ekiti PDP Holds Governorship Primary Election

The primary election is being conducted across all the 26 local government areas of the state amid heavy security presence.

More than 2,000 delegates are said to be participating in the exercise as the accreditation process commenced earlier underway.

The delegates are made up of 1,585 statutory members of the party, and 547 National Ad-Hoc Committee Members.

However, 1966 delegates were said to have been accredited when voting started at about 2:14 pm.