El-Rufai Visits Families Of Kaduna Attack Victims

The Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday visited Birnin Gwari, Local Government Area of the state where over 27 people were killed and several others injured by armed bandits on Saturday.

Governor El-Rufai who was accompanied by heads of security agencies in the state, met with the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Jibril Zubairu and community leaders, where he commiserated with them over the incident.

While in Gwaska, he was also taken to the scene of the attacks by the community leaders, who narrated how the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, a group known as Birnin Gwari Vanguards For Security and Good Governance noted that the death toll from the attack had risen to 71.

The Governor offered his condolences to the people while assuring them that his administration and the Federal Government are working closely to bring the attacks to a permanent end by establishing a military battalion and additional police station in the area.

The Emir expressed gratitude to the federal and state governments for demonstrating commitment to the plight of his people.