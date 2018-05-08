Gunmen Storm Plateau Village, Attack Traditional Ruler

A traditional ruler in Gashishi district of Barkin Ladi local government area in Plateau state escaped death by whiskers following an attack on his residence by yet to be identified gunmen.

The house of the District head was also set ablaze in the Sunday night attack after the gunmen shot sporadically into the air.

Security operatives on Tuesday told Channels Television that the district head was found unconscious and trapped in the building after they forced their way into the building.

READ ALSO: Codeine Syrup: NAFDAC Shuts Down Emzor, Two Other Pharmaceutical Companies

He was eventually taken to the hospital where he was revived and is currently receiving treatment.

In another attack within the same district, two young men were shot by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at a barbing saloon; sustaining serious injuries. They are also currently receiving treatment at the Barkin Ladi general hospital.

The transition implementation committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi local government area, Dickson Chollom, visited the scene and later paid a visit to the recuperating chief at the hospital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tyopev Mathias, said however that investigations into the matter are ongoing and that they are on the trail of the attackers.