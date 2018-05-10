Senate To Appeal Court Ruling On Omo-Agege’s Suspension

The Senate on Thursday said it will appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court which nullified the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing the Delta Central senatorial district.

The Upper Chamber revealed this in a statement on its Facebook, hours after the court ordered the reinstatement of the lawmaker and payment of his remunerations.

While the Senate and the Senate President were listed as the first and second defendants in the suit filed by Senator Omo-Agege, the Red Chamber promptly filed a notice of appeal and a motion for stay of execution of the same judgement.

Earlier, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had nullified the suspension of the senator by the Senate for 90 legislative days.

He noted that although the Senate can punish its members, it is only empowered to suspend an earring member for 14 days and one legislative day.

Justice Dimgba, therefore, ordered the immediate reinstatement of Omo-Agege, as well as the payment of his salaries and other entitlements.

The lawmaker was suspended by the Senate on April 12 allegedly for his remarks at a press conference that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Omo-Agege and some of his colleagues accused the National Assembly of deliberately adopting the conference report on the electoral amendment, which recommended that the presidential elections should be conducted first.

While he consequently apologised to the lawmakers for the purported allegation, the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges recommended in its report that Omo-Agege should be suspended for 181 legislative days.