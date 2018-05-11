I Just Went For Medical Check-Up, I Am Alright – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on his arrival at the airport in Abuja today said he is in good condition.

The President’s aircraft touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja on Friday by 7:00 pm after a three-day medical trip to London, United Kingdom.

When asked on by journalists why he arrived on Friday after his schedule of returning on Saturday, the President said his arrival is not earlier than expected.

“It is not earlier than expected. I just went for a further medical check-up and I am alright, thank you,” President Buhari said.

In a tweet announcing his departure, President Buhari on Monday said, “I will be travelling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12.”

His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had said the President would return on Saturday but he returned back to the country a day earlier.

Using his official Twitter handle @MBuhari, the President also announced his returned to the country.

“President is back in Abuja. He arrived this evening from London,” the presidency wrote on its Twitter account.

Buhari, who last year spent some five months receiving treatment in the British capital, had left on Tuesday to see his doctor.

The move stoked fresh doubts about the president’s health and his ability to campaign for re-election at polls scheduled for February next year.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Buhari was clearly unwell and unfit to govern.

The PDP has previously claimed he was being treated for prostate cancer. Buhari has said those claims were untrue.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, also criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for embarking on a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

He said on Channels Television’s Programme, Sunrise Daily on Thursday that the President and other Nigerians who travel abroad for medical attention are ridiculing the nation.

“These medical trips by the President and the rich in Nigeria expose our country to ridicule because you cannot justify that a little of enormous resources cannot fix a few hospitals to the extent that everybody can be treated in Nigeria,” Falana said.