Military To Redouble Efforts In Fighting Insecurity – Chief Of Air Staff

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that the Military will redouble its efforts to tackle the various security challenges in the country.

Abubakar made this known during the inauguration of some projects at the Nigerian Air Force 209 Quick Response Group base in Ipetu-Ijesha, Osun state.

He explained that the security challenges in the country ranging from farmers /herdsmen clashes in the middle belt to the insurgency in the North East among other vices necessitated the expansion of the Nigerian Air Force base.

This, according to him, would enable them to provide swift responses to security emergencies in the southwestern region of the country.

He also noted that as part of the development, 700 trained personnel have been deployed to the 209 Quick Response Group base.

Abubakar expressed gratitude to the President for providing the necessary requirements for the Force to operate and therefore promised to do all it can to continue to secure the nation.

He said: “We thank President Muhammadu Buhari who, in spite of the harsh economic realities has continued to avail us with necessary requirements to sustain our operations.

“We will ensure the security of our people and uphold the democratic ideals for the progress and prosperity of our fatherland, while also ensuring that available resources are judiciously used,” he said.

On the classroom project, the Chief Of Air Staff said it was inaugurated to increase the intake into the Air Force Primary School while the 10 block of flats was to provide accommodation for Air Force personnel.