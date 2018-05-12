Fiorentina Create Trust Fund For Late Captain, Astori’s Daughter

Channels Television  
Updated May 12, 2018
Fiorentina’s supporters pay homage to Fiorentina’s captain Davide Astori as his coffin is carried out of Santa Croce basilica at the end of the funeral on March 8, 2018 in Florence. 
Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

 

Fiorentina have created a trust fund to help support the daughter of late captain Davide Astori, the Italian club said on Saturday.

The Italy international and Fiorentina defender was found dead in his hotel room in the north-eastern city of Udine on March 4 ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

This file photo taken on February 16, 2017, shows Fiorentina’s defender from Italy Davide Astori (L) reacting after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Fiorentina in Moenchengladbach, western Germany.  PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP

 

He left behind his parents, girlfriend Francesca and their two-year-old daughter Vittoria.

“The idea of the trust is to contribute to the economic security of little Vittoria and will be managed by the Astori family and her mother Francesca,” the club said.

“With this gesture we hope that we will display in the name of the team and the fans the love and respect we all hold towards Davide.”

On Sunday, Fiorentina play their final home game of the season against Cagliari, a team where Astori began his professional career and played for six seasons.

Players from the Sardinian team on Saturday paid tribute to Astori by placing flowers outside the Artemio Franchi Stadium where hundreds of scarves, banners and drawings pay tribute to the former international.

AFP



More on Sports

Inter Milan Crash To Seal Roma’s Champions League Berth

Kvitova Wins Third Madrid Open Title

Bale Scores Brace As Real Madrid Smash Six Past Celta Vigo

Edo To Develop Sports, Tourism With Okpekpe Road Race

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV