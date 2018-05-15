National Assembly Receives 2018 Budget Report

The National Assembly has been presented with the 2018 budget by the Committee on Appropriations to debate on.

The 2018 budget was presented on Tuesday at the Senate during plenary which is expected to be deliberated on by the Senators on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, hoping to be passed on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Passage of the budget had been delayed because the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies had not submitted details of their budget proposals

Therefore, the Senate on February 14, 2018, gave the MDAs one-week ultimatum to submit details of their 2018 budget proposals or risk sanctions.

The Upper Chamber gave the ultimatum after Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, raised a point of order informing the Senate that out of 64 government agencies, only one has submitted details of its 2018 budget proposal.

Also, the budget has just been laid before the House of Representatives by the Appropriations Committee.

The Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, who is presiding over plenary said the budget will be passed on Wednesday or Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 17, 2017, presented a budget of 8.612 trillion Naira before a joint session of the National Assembly.

President Buhari said, “the 2018 budget will consolidate on the achievements of the previous budget and that 2018 is expected to be a year of better outcomes”.