BREAKING: National Assembly Passes 2018 Budget

The National Assembly has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

The lawmakers on Wednesday during plenary passed the total sum of N9.120 trillion, an increase of N508 billion from the N8.612 trillion originally presented to the Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation explains that after consultation with the Executive, the oil benchmark price was increased from 45 to 51 dollars.

He says the additional 508 billion added to the budget was applied in critical sectors of the economy namely: reduction of the deficit, security, health and Power, Works and housing.