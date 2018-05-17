One Dead, Six Injured In South Iran Violence

One person was killed and six others injured in violence in a city in southern Iran that has seen several protests in recent months, the Fars news agency reported Thursday.

It said a group of people gathered in Kazerun on Wednesday evening to chant “subversive slogans” and set fire to a local police station.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media overnight.

Residents of Kazerun have held sporadic demonstrations for weeks against a government decision to establish an administrative division in the region.

Wednesday’s scuffle was the first reported unrest in the town in two weeks after a decision to shelve the reform initiative, Fars said.

At least 25 people were killed in a wave of social unrest that swept towns and cities across Iran between December 28 and January 1.