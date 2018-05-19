Division In Oyo APC As Factions Hold Parallel State Congresses

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, has suffered a great split as the party is currently holding two separate state congresses in Ibadan, the state capital.

One of the factions is loyal to the state Governor Abiola Ajimob while the second faction is known as “Unity Forum.”

The faction loyal to the state governor is holding it congress in Adamasingba Sports Complex in Ibadan.

The second faction, Unity Forum is holding its congress at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Liberty road, Oke-Ado, also in Ibadan the state capital.

Two groups had last week held two parallel local government congresses due to the lingering crisis that had rocked the party after its ward congresses were held.