APC Sweeps Votes In Nasarawa LG Polls

Channels Television  
Updated May 28, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has won the elections in all the 13 Local Government Areas in the just concluded local government elections in the state.

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission Henry Omaku made the declaration on Sunday in Lafia, the state’s capital.

He declared that the party also won the entire 147 wards of the state in the counselorship election.

During the election which held last Saturday, the State Governor Tanko Al-Makura described the election as orderly and peaceful.

The governor stated this to journalists after casting his vote at the Lungun Wambai polling unit in Lafia, the state capital.

This is the second local government elections in the Governor Tanko Al-Makura’s administration.

The election had 22 political parties participating.



