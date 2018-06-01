Court Remands Six Suspects Over Armed Robbery

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State has remanded six suspects in prison custody for allegedly committing series of crime, including armed robbery.

The six accused persons are: Oyebamiji Oladele, 51; Bisiriyu Ojuade, 56; Aliyu Oyetunde, 35; Ojuade Adebayo, 61; Agunbiade Emmanuel, 40 and Adeyinka Adekunle, 48.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Christian Olajide told the court that the accused committed on May 10, 2018, around 9:00 a.m. at Balogun Village in Ile-Ife conspired among themselves to commit armed robbery, assault and malicious damage.

READ ALSO: Army Intercepts Trucks Loaded With Live Cartridges In Ogun

He added that the accused armed themselves with guns, cutlasses and other firearms and committed various crimes including phones theft, farm produce theft, among others.

He further explained that the accused assaulted one Joseph Oluade and Shuaibu Ojuade and attacked him with cutlasses and inflicted injuries on his head and various part of his body.

Olajide said the accused also willfully and unlawfully maliciously damaged one Honda Civic car, valued at N1.2 million of one Olayemi Francis.

The total value of properties stole, robbed and damage by the suspects was over N3.3 million. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to count 14 to 18, of stealing, assault and malicious damage.

The Defence Counsel, Olalekan Ibrahim, pleaded for the bail of the accused in the most liberal term, adding that they will not jump bail, but would produce reliable sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji said that she cannot take the plea of count 1-14 of the charge, for her court lack jurisdiction to try the case of armed robbery and possession of firearms.

She asked the prosecutor to duplicate the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice of Osun State for legal advice and adjourned the case until June 26, for mention.