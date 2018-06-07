‘Rest On Big Boss’, Football World Remembers Stephen Keshi Two Years After

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 7, 2018
The football world has continued to remember Nigeria’s football legend and former Super Eagles Head Coach, Stephen Keshi, two years after his demise.

The ‘Big Boss’, as fondly called, died in Benin City, the Edo State capital, at the age of 54 in June 2016.

Keshi, the only Nigerian coach to have won the Africa Cup of Nations, achieved a rare feat in 2013 by becoming only the second person to win the trophy both as a player and a coach, after Mahmoud El-Gohary of Egypt.

The football legend represented Nigeria from 1982, at age 20, till 1994, most of the time captaining the Super Eagles and scoring vital goals from his position as a central defender.

He had also coached Togo and Nigeria at the World Cup, as well as Mali.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation, as well as former Eagles Captain Kanu Nwankwo, are among the many who paid tributes to the Big Boss on twitter.



