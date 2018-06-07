Shehu Sani, Ezekwesili Applaud June 12 Declaration As Democracy Day

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has joined other Nigerians to extol the declaration of June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

President Muhammadu Buhari had made the declaration in a statement on Wednesday, in honour of late MKO Abiola – the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

He said June 12 would replace May 29 because it was more symbolic, and conferred a posthumous GCFR title on the late businessman and philanthropist.

Commending the development, Senator Sani noted that the 1993 mass action against military dictatorship has been crowned and the recognition should be appreciated.

A co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, described the President’s announcement as “a very welcome gesture”.

She stressed the symbolism of June 12 as huge for Nigeria’s democracy and urged the Federal Government to accord the honour due to Abiola’s wife, Mrs Kudirat, for the family’s sacrifice.

On his part, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, took a swipe at the opponents of President Buhari’s administration.

Senator Sani, Dr Ezekwesili, and Mr Keyamo took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the June 12 declaration;

The official recognition and honor accorded to Chief MKO,Chief Gani and the June 12 pro democracy struggle by the PMB Govt is commendable.Our 1993 mass action against military dictatorship has been crowned.A fierce battle we fought & a recognition we humbly appreciate. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 7, 2018

That’s a very welcome gesture from .@NGRPresident @MBuhari – this honor done Chief MKO Abiola. The symbolism of June 12 is huge for our Democracy. The sacrifice of the Abiola family was much and I do hope Mrs Kudirat Abiola is similarly accorded the honor due her. #History. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) June 7, 2018