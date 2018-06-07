Shehu Sani, Ezekwesili Applaud June 12 Declaration As Democracy Day

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 7, 2018
Shehu Sani, Ezekwesili Praise June 12 Declaration As Democracy Day
File photo: Senator Shehu Sani

 

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has joined other Nigerians to extol the declaration of June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

President Muhammadu Buhari had made the declaration in a statement on Wednesday, in honour of late MKO Abiola – the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

He said June 12 would replace May 29 because it was more symbolic, and conferred a posthumous GCFR title on the late businessman and philanthropist.

Commending the development, Senator Sani noted that the 1993 mass action against military dictatorship has been crowned and the recognition should be appreciated.

A co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, described the President’s announcement as “a very welcome gesture”.

BBOG Group Calls For Sack Of IGP
File photo: Dr Oby Ezekwesili

 

She stressed the symbolism of June 12 as huge for Nigeria’s democracy and urged the Federal Government to accord the honour due to Abiola’s wife, Mrs Kudirat, for the family’s sacrifice.

On his part, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, took a swipe at the opponents of President Buhari’s administration.

We Have Two Republics In Nigeria, Keyamo Speaks About Elections
File photo: Mr Festus Keyamo during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Senator Sani, Dr Ezekwesili, and Mr Keyamo took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the June 12 declaration;



More on Local

June 12: FG Has Ended ‘The Hypocrisy Of May 29’ – Falana

AGF Disagrees With National Assembly Over No-Confidence Vote On IGP

‘MKO Deserves It:’ Nigerians Praise Buhari For Announcing June 12 Democracy Day

Alleged Funds Mismanagement: Unions Shutdown UNIOSUN, Call For Removal Of VC

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV