U.S. Announces $102 Million Humanitarian Assistance To Nigeria

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has announced the sum of $102 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigeria.

The funds will be administered primarily through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) offices of Food for Peace (FFP) and Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), as well as the U.S. State Department’s Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration.

During the ‘National Conversation on the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus’ on Friday, Symington said the funds will address the shelter, health and food security needs of populations in northeast Nigeria, who are battling with the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“These funds for Nigeria represent the vast majority of the U.S. government’s new $112 million infusions for the Lake Chad region,” the ambassador said.

“Our hope is that this new investment in humanitarian assistance will combine with the efforts of your government and people to move Nigeria forward on a path to peace and prosperity.”

The funding, Symington added, would provide life-saving aid to hundreds of thousands of people, including emergency food assistance, nutrition treatment, shelter, health services, safe drinking water, services for survivors of sexual violence, and support to children who have been separated from their families.