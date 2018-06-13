President Buhari Hosts APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The President hosted the governors at the Presidential Villa in company with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Although the details of the meeting were not disclosed, it held shortly after President Buhari formally conferred a posthumous national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The governors were led to the Presidential Villa by the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, of Imo State.

Others in attendance include governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Others are Ibukunle Amosun (Ogun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara).

The highlights of the meeting are captured in the photos below;