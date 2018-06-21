Policeman Killed As Shiites Continue Protest Against El-Zakzaky’s Detention

A policeman has been killed in renewed Shiites protests over the continued detention of their leader, Mr Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

The Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident which took place on Thursday, to Channels Television.

According to him, the policeman was walking along the road when the Shiite members stabbed him with knives and stones until he gave up the ghost on the spot.

The incident comes shortly after El-zakzaky and his wife, appeared before the Kaduna State High Court on the same day.

They were arraigned by the state government on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace among other allegations.

The Shi’ites, in their numbers, had taken to the streets earlier in the day, with placards bearing different inscriptions demanding the release of their leader.

Despite the ruling of a Federal High Court which ordered his unconditional release in 2016, Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife have remained in detention since December 2015.

The IMN leader and his wife were earlier arraigned on May 15, 2018, but the court later adjourned the application for their bail to June 21.

At the resumed hearing today, they were brought to the court by DSS operatives in a black Prado SUV amidst tight security.

However, the matter could not be heard due to the absence of the Judge and the case was later adjourned to July 11, 2018, for the continuation of hearing on the bail application.

The lead Defence Counsel, Femi Falana, described their arraignment by the Kaduna State Government as an exercise in futility, as he insisted that a Federal High Court in Abuja had granted the accused persons bail, which the Nigerian government has failed to obey.

He also described the heavy security presence at the court as uncalled for.