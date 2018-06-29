Buhari Receives Togo President, Faure Gnassingbe In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the President of Togo H.E. Mr Faure Gnassingbe in Katsina State, his hometown.

President Gnassingbe was also received by the Governor of Katsina, Mr Aminu Bello Masari and his deputy, Mannir Yakubu.

During the meeting, both Presidents discussed the security situation in the West African region and possible solutions to the violence in member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

