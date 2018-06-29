Trump Says Journalists Must Be Able To Work Without Fear Of Attack

US President Donald Trump, speaking one day after a gunman murdered five people at a Maryland newspaper, said Friday that journalists should be able to work “free from the fear” of being attacked.

Trump, speaking at a White House event, made a point of addressing “the horrific shooting that took place yesterday at the Capital Gazette newsroom” in Annapolis, Maryland.

“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief. Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job,” Trump said.