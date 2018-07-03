How Police Rescued Mikel Obi’s Father From Kidnappers Den

The Police in Enugu State has confirmed the rescue of Pa Michael Obi and his driver, Ishaya John, after he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Friday, June 29.

Father of the Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi, was rescued by the police on Monday around 2.30pm in Egede Udi forest of Enugu State along old Egede Affa road Enugu.

Pa Michael Obi and driver were abducted along Markurdi Enugu road on Friday afternoon while he was on his way from Jos. He was abducted in his grey coloured Toyota Prado jeep with registration number MUS 604CG and then taken to an unknown destination.

“The abductors then started calling the families to demand a ransom of N10 million but the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them. A gun duel ensued which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued,” the police said in a statement on Monday.

In his reaction, Pa Michael Obi extolled the response and efforts of the police which led to their rescue, noting that he is alive and healthy.

A team of doctors from the police medical unit later conducted a medical check on Pa Michael Obi at the office of the commissioner of police and confirmed that he is hale and hearty.

Pa Michael Obi and the driver have since rejoined their family.

This is not the first time Mikel Obi’s father will be kidnapped. He was previously kidnapped in Jos in 2011 while he was travelling home from work.