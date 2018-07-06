Our Nation Is Safe Again, Buhari Praises Military

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the military’s efforts in bringing an end to the insurgency in the nation.

According to him, the negative history which was associated with the northeast in the past decade is now gradually becoming a thing of the past, as a result of the efforts of all security agencies.

“Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies,” the president said at the Nigerian Army Day celebration 2018 in Monguno, Borno State on Friday.

Speaking further, he noted that Boko Haram insurgents now surrender willingly to the troops adding that although there are still challenges, they are being tackled head-on.

“Members of the Boko Haram insurgents now surrender willingly in their numbers to our troops.

“I am happy to inform Nigerians that all other forms of security challenges in other parts of the country are being tackled by our security agencies”.

Read Also: Boko Haram Insurgents Now Surrender Willingly To Troops, Says Buhari

The President noted that this year’s celebration is designed to showcase the army’s personnel, equipment, as well as their combat capability.

Speaking further, he scored his administration high in the fulfillment of its key cardinal policies which are security, economy and anti-corruption.

“In the last three years of this administration, we have worked tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life.

“When I was sworn in as the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration will tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor economy and fight corruption.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation, has exited recession and is once again vibrant,” the President said.

On security, he, however, noted that although violent acts are still being perpetrated by “those desperate to cause mayhem”, the government will continue to do its best to fish them out and ensure they are punished.

Read Also: Our Nation Is Safe Again, Buhari Praises Military

“There are pockets of violence in several states, some deliberately initiated by disgruntled persons who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance.

“We shall fish them out and punish them according to the provision of the law”.