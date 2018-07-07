Croatia Beat Russia On Penalties To Qualifier For World Cup Semi Finals

Channels Television  
Updated July 7, 2018
Croatia’s midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (C) is congratulated after scoring a penalty during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Russia and Croatia at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on July 7, 2018. PHOTO: Nelson Almeida / AFP

 

 Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties on Saturday to set up a World Cup semi-final against England after a dramatic match full of twists and turns.

The game finished 2-2 after extra-time following a late equaliser by Russia’s Mario Fernandes.

Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give the hosts the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.

Croatia’s Domagoj Vida broke the deadlock in extra-time, getting his head to the ball from a corner to score in the 101st minute but Fernandes headed home from a free-kick just five minutes before the end in Sochi.

AFP



More on Russia 2018

Cheryshev Returns To Russia Line-Up For Croatia Quarter-Final

England ‘Can Go All The Way’, Says Sweden’s Coach

England Beat Sweden 2-0 To Reach World Cup Semi-Finals

Russia, Croatia Fans Gear Up For Quarter-Final Match

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV