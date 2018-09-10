Imo APC Factions Disagree Over Mode Of Primary Elections

Two factions of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State have disagreed over the mode of primary elections to be conducted in the state.

The faction led by the state chairman, Daniel Nwafor, had earlier adopted the indirect mode of primaries for all elective positions in the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

However, the other faction, the Imo APC Coalition has insisted on direct primaries for all elective positions.

Addressing Journalists in Owerri the state capital on Monday, the coalition group explained that the adoption of direct primaries for all elective positions will be the most suitable, considering the litigations surrounding the ward, local and state congresses of the party in the state.

The spokesman of the group, Theodore Ekechi, added that the National Working Committee of the party had also approved the decision to adopt the direct mode of primaries.