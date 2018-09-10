Injured Alli Out Of England’s Friendly With Switzerland

Channels Television  
Updated September 10, 2018
England’s midfielder Dele Alli (L) and England’s defender Luke Shaw take part in an open training session at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on September 7, 2018 on the eve of their UEFA Nations League match against Spain. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

England midfielder Dele Alli will miss Tuesday’s friendly in Leicester with Switzerland because of a minor muscle strain, the Football Association announced Monday.

The 22-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star suffered the injury in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League.

Alli may not have played for the World Cup semi-finalists in any case as England manager Gareth Southgate is believed to be set on making radical changes to the starting line-up against a side that reached the last 16 of the World Cup.

Southgate — who would become the first England manager to suffer four successive defeats if the Swiss prevail — is not calling up a replacement for Alli having already bolstered his squad with uncapped young Leicester City duo, defender Ben Chilwell and winger Demerai Gray.

AFP



More on Sports

WTA Chief Backs Serena Over US Open ‘Sexism’ Claim

Zidane Hopeful Of Returning To Coaching ‘Soon’

Balotelli Dropped From Italy’s Squad For Portugal Clash

Senegal, Madagascar Draw In Tragic Africa Cup Of Nations Game

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV