2019: EFCC Will Partner INEC To Monitor Election Spending – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday said it will partner the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor campaign spending ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, said this is aimed at addressing the rising cases of vote-buying and improving governance.

He noted that the excessive use of money during elections leads to gross financial abuse and perversion of the electoral process thereby giving room for enthroning bad leadership.

“Before now, it was inconceivable for law enforcement agency to investigate the source of election funding of political parties and their candidates.

“This has led to gross financial abuse and the perversion of the electoral process and consequently enthrone bad leadership which in turn led to corruption and bad governance.

“Our people will hope to gain in this process of disinfecting the electoral process by monitoring the finances of election because it will help to improve governance when good candidates are elected not moneybags,” he said.

Magu added that monitoring election spending will make politicians more circumspect as they prepare for the general elections.

The head of the anti-graft agency said that bank accounts will be monitored for suspicious transactions and warned banks to desist from being collaborators with such politicians.