IPOB Sit-At-Home Protest: Police Warn Against Unlawful Activities

The Abia State Police Command says it will not tolerate any unlawful activity by the supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Anthony Ogbizi, gave the warning in a statement on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ogbonna Geoffrey.

According to him, the sit-at-home protest by IPOB scheduled for Thursday, September 14 should not warrant any breakdown of law and order in the state.

Mr Ogbizi said the Police Command is at red alert and would not hesitate to enforce the law on anyone who goes against it.

He also called on parents to caution their young ones to desist from activities or gathering capable of truncating the peace being enjoyed in Abia.

The police commissioner said, “Do not preempt the law enforcement. I want to appeal to parents and other stakeholders to caution their youths against involving in activities that would warrant breakdown of law and order.”

“I want to say that the Police Command would not hesitate to enforce the law to protect the lives of the citizens,” he added.