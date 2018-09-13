2019 Elections Under Threat, Secondus Tells EU

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, says the 2019 general election is under serious threats because according to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government are not disposed to conduct free and fair polls.

According to a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, Secondus made the comments on Wednesday when he received officials of the European Union at the party’s Wadata House headquarters in Abuja.

He said intelligence information made available to the party showed that security agencies and the electoral commission were plotting to rig the elections.

“Our major concern is that INEC and security agencies are working hand in hand to rig the election for the APC.

“What they did in EKiti State in July and are still preparing to repeat in Osun on September 22, is enough evidence that they are not ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections

“The Chairman of INEC Prof Mahmud Yakaubu should go beyond verbal promises and put into action credible and practical processes for election,” Secondus said.

He further stated that the APC had nothing to offer, adding that the country has witnessed more insecurity, poverty and economic instability under the present administration.

“This government has divided the country, borrowed over N11 trillion yet hunger is revaging our people as the economy slides.

“Records shows that more Nigerians have been killed in the last three years than during the civil war yet the government remains insensitive to the situation”.

Speaking about the recent raid on the home of an elderstateman, Mr Robert Clark, the PDP National Chairman blamed the act on the Federal Government’s disregard for the rule of law and human rights.

He said although the Inspector General of Police had apologised, the state should go further to probe the shameful act.

The EU leader on her party, commended the party for providing robust opposition which is necessary for democracy to strive.

She stated that in few months, the focus of the global community would be on Nigeria, to see how it conducts the general elections.

She added that the EU and indeed all lovers of democracy are interested in the elections.